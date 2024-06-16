NBA Rumors: 15 Bold but completely realistic predictions heading into 2024 NBA Draft
The Miami Heat will try hard to trade Tyler Herro, but will fail
The Miami Heat is heading into the NBA offseason with a priority of trying to significantly upgrade the roster around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. That has to be the No. 1 priority heading into the summer and in an ideal world, the Heat would be able to find another All-Star complementary player who could help this team take another step forward after taking a couple back this past season. Whether they're willing to admit it or not, if the Heat is going to upgrade the roster this summer it's likely going to come in the way of the Tyler Herro trade.
I predict that by the time the NBA Draft rolls around, the Heat will be attempting to trade Herro. Whether that ends up being in the public light or not remains to be seen, but it's almost a certainty that Miami needs to find a way to move on from the polarizing shooting guard.
Ultimately, I simply don't see a great trade market for Herro and the Heat will fail in this pursuit. Once this happens, running it back will become an inevitability for the team.