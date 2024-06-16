NBA Rumors: 15 Bold but completely realistic predictions heading into 2024 NBA Draft
Ron Holland will be selected in the top 10
Ron Holland has had quite the pre-NBA Draft journey thus far. On paper, Holland appears to be a prototypical high-ceiling wing prospect. However, he did leave much to be desired this past season during his time with the G League Ignite. That said, he's been slowly rising up draft boards of late. I believe that trend will continue heading into the NBA Draft and predict that he will end up being selected in the top 10. All it takes is one team to fall in love with Holland's potential and I believe that will end up being the case.
There are natural questions about his shooting consistencies and overall offensive potential but if his floor does end up being a capable 3-and-D wing, that would be a quality player to be selected anywhere late in the lottery. And if he ends up being more than just a 3-and-D wing contributor, he could end up being a steal outside the top 5.
I'm not sure if Holland will reach his ceiling in the NBA but if he does, he has some star potential. That's why I believe he'll end up being selected in the top 10.