NBA Rumors: 15 Bold but completely realistic predictions heading into 2024 NBA Draft
The Chicago Bulls will trade Alex Caruso
As a player who headlined last year's NBA Trade Deadline, even though he wasn't moved, I believe that there's a good chance that Alex Caruso could end up finding his way back to the trade block by the time the NBA Draft arrives. Ultimately, I predict that the Chicago Bulls will pull the trigger on a trade and move on from Caruso. With just one year remaining on his contract, it would make sense for the Bulls to try and get some compensation in exchange for Caruso, especially if they don't believe he would agree to a contract extension this summer.
The Bulls are in a place where they could be on the verge of retooling their roster, and if they end up going down that path, it would make sense for them to make such a move this summer. There's no guarantee that DeMar DeRozan will be back, and the initial plan is to trade to Zach LaVine this offseason.
By the time next season begins, the Bulls roster is going to look very different compared to how it does now. I'd say there's a good chance Caruso isn't on the roster either.