NBA Rumors: 15 Bold but completely realistic predictions heading into 2024 NBA Draft
The San Antonio Spurs will select a guard with the No. 4 pick
Equipped with two top 10 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs will have plenty of flexibility heading into this year's early portion of the offseason. Even though it's fun to mock up a big move for the Spurs this offseason, I don't believe they're ultimately going to make a move for Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, or Darius Garland. There's one other scenario that I believe to be that much realistic for San Antonio this summer. And that revolves around trading for or signing a veteran point guard in free agency and then drafting a young guard with one of their top 10 picks - likely the No. 4 overall pick.
I truly believe that's the path the Spurs will elect to take this offseason. It makes too much sense for the Spurs to take a flier on a veteran point guard who could work as a stopgap for the team while they develop one of the young guards from this year's draft class.
Whether that's Stephon Castle, Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, Devin Carter, or Nikola Topic, the Spurs taking one of the young guards with the No. 4 overall pick seems like a safe assumption at this point.