NBA Rumors: 15 Bold but completely realistic predictions heading into 2024 NBA Draft
The Houston Rockets will try to trade the No. 3 overall pick but will fail to do so
For those plugged into the NBA Draft rumor mill, it seems as if the Houston Rockets are one team that will be trying to trade their pick. However, trading the No. 3 overall pick could prove to be more difficult than it seems, especially considering what the Rockets will be looking for in exchange. Houston is going to be seeking an All-Star talent in exchange for this pick. Whether or not they'll be able to find the right fit remains to be seen. In an ideal world, the Rockets would be able to package the No. 3 pick and perhaps Jalen Green for Mikal Bridges. However, at least for now, it doesn't appear as if the Brooklyn Nets have any interest in making such a deal with Houston.
But it could be something to keep an eye on. I predict that the Rockets will attempt to trade the No. 3 overall pick and will push hard to do so, but will ultimately fail to do so. Especially in what is considered a "weak" draft, I can't envision the Rockets finding a trade offer for the No. 3 overall pick that they feel will be worth making.
The Rockets are heading into the NBA Draft with the intention of trading their pick but I can't see it happening.