NBA Rumors: 15 Bold but completely realistic predictions heading into 2024 NBA Draft
The San Antonio Spurs will trade the No. 8 pick for a veteran guard
Piggybacking on one of the previous predictions, with the San Antonio Spurs electing to use the No. 4 pick to find their long-term answer in the backcourt, I believe we could see the team use the No. 8 overall pick to acquire a veteran stopgap. I'm not sure if the likes of Chris Paul or Malcolm Brogdon would be worth parting ways with the No. 8 pick for, but it could be a conversation that the Spurs have if other pieces are involved.
In short, I anticipate that the Spurs are only going to use one of their top 10 picks to select a player. In such a thin draft class, there may not be a ton of value for the Spurs to take two developmental projects - especially if there's any pressure on the team to try and build aggressively around Victor Wembanyama.
The Spurs will trade one of their top 10 draft picks and I fully intend on it being the No. 8 overall selection.