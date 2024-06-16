NBA Rumors: 15 Bold but completely realistic predictions heading into 2024 NBA Draft
The Portland Trail Blazers will trade Malcolm Brogdon
To be perfectly honest and objective, it's not outlandish to say that it hasn't been a great last 12 months for the Portland Trail Blazers. After making the decision to draft Scoot Henderson and then to trade Damian Lillard for what has proven to be an underwhelming return, the Blazers are still looking to establish a strong foundation for the future. Heading into the offseason, it would be shocking if Portland didn't look to continue down the rebuilding path with an intention - or at least the openness - to trade Malcolm Brogdon and/or Jerami Grant.
Heading into NBA Draft night, I predict that the Blazers will finally pull the trigger on a Brogdon trade. Entering the final year of his contract, if the Blazers are going to trade him, it's likely going to have to happen soon. With every passing day, Brogdon's trade value tanks more and more. Portland could probably get a late first-round pick for Brogdon by trading him before or at the draft.
I believe that's something the Blazers will explore and would hope to do. Portland likely still needs to take a step back or two before they take a huge one forward. Trading Brogdon could be part of that process.