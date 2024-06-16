NBA Rumors: 15 Bold but completely realistic predictions heading into 2024 NBA Draft
Jared McCain will be drafted in the top 10
After a productive freshman season at Duke, it was almost surprising that Jared McCain wasn't receiving more love as he prepared for the pre-NBA draft process. Nevertheless, as the NBA Draft quickly approaches, I predict that McCain will end up being a top-10 pick when it's all said and done.
With his skill set and size, there's a good chance that a team out there believes that McCain can be an even better NBA player than he was in college. As one of the best shooters in this year's draft class, the sky could be the limit for McCain on the offensive end of the floor. If he can find his way to the right situation in which he can continue to develop at a comfortable pace, he can translate into a really good player at the next level.
There's a chance that McCain could end up becoming a star at the next level. And I believe there's going to be at least one team that believes that, and they will end up selecting him a bit higher than most draft experts believe he deserves to be taken.