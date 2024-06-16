NBA Rumors: 15 Bold but completely realistic predictions heading into 2024 NBA Draft
If the Memphis Grizzlies can't trade up for Donovan Clingan, they'll trade the No. 9 pick
After some of the lost season this past year, the Memphis Grizzlies are heading into the NBA offseason with quite a bit of pressure on their shoulders. Tasked with the objective of improving the supporting cast around Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaron Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies will have to be measured with their moves this summer. With the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Grizzlies will have a great opportunity to try and find a ready-to-play difference-maker that could help the team as soon as the season
Unfortunately in what is being described as a "weak" draft class, that could prove to be difficult to pull off. That said, there is one prospect that doesn't make a ton of sense for the Grizzlies. And that's Donovan Clingan. While he does make a ton of sense for the Grizzlies, there's no guarantee that he's going to be available when the Grizzlies go on the clock. If the recent report is any indication, the Grizzlies are going to have to trade up in order to get him
I predict that the Grizzlies will attempt to do so and if they can't find a way to land Clingan, Memphis will end up trading this pick for veteran help.