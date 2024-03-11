NBA Rumors: 2 Bold moves Phoenix Suns already looking to make this offseason
The Phoenix Suns plan on continuing to be aggressive heading into the offseason.
NBA Rumors: The Phoenix Suns are already eyeing two bold moves to make during the offseason.
For more than a year now, the Phoenix Suns have been one of the most aggressive teams in the NBA. From making the big move at last year's NBA Trade Deadline for Kevin Durant to a few months later pulling the trigger on a trade for Bradley Beal, it's safe to say that the Suns have pushed their chips to the center of the table multiple times in the last calendar year.
And if the recent reporting is any indication, it doesn't seem like that's going to change anytime soon. According to a recent report, the Suns still intend on being aggressive heading into this offseason. Even with some luxury tax on the horizon, the Suns still have a strong intention of re-signing key impending free agents Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale.
Both players are in the final years of their contracts and were acquired this season. Allen was part of the return from the Deandre Ayton package and O'Neale was a trade deadline acquisition. Allen and O'Neale have also played key roles for the team and are averaging 30-plus minutes this season.
Re-signing both could have a huge impact on the team's finances heading into next season but at this point, the Suns can't afford to lose those two key players. Especially considering one of the Suns' biggest weaknesses, even with the additions of Allen and O'Neale, is their lack of depth.
How the Phoenix Suns take the next step
No matter how this season ends, addressing their lack of depth, if that's even possible, this offseason is how this team is going to take the next step in the Western Conference. The Suns have the top-tier talent to compete with any team in the league. While it remains to be seen if that will be good enough to put them over the top in the postseason, you'd have to imagine that if they do end up falling short of making a deep playoff run, it will likely be due to their lack of depth.
But that's where re-signing Allen and O'Neale could make all the difference heading into the offseason. If the Suns are able to re-sign those two key supporting players, while also adding another small piece or two, they could truly build something special heading into next season.
The Suns have a strong 2-3 year window, if not less to win a title. At this point, with all the moves they've made recently, it would be surprising if they didn't aggressively enter the offseason.