NBA Rumors: 2 Polar opposite suitors could emerge for Chris Paul this offseason
NBA Rumors: If Chris Paul his the free-agency market this summer, two polar opposite suitors could arise for the veteran point guard.
The Golden State Warriors have plenty of big decisions this offseason. One of the bigger revolves around Chris Paul, whose contract for the 2024-25 NBA season officially becomes guaranteed on June 28. If he's waived before then, he would be a free agent this summer.
The Warriors are reportedly weighing their options as it relates to Paul and at this point, it's hard to predict how this will all end. However, in the event that he does hit free agency, he could have some intriguing options as potential landing spots.
NBA reporter Marc Stein notes that the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers could emerge as suitors for Paul if he ends up hitting free agency this offseason. Interestingly enough, the Spurs and Lakers couldn't be more polar opposites for Paul as a potential landing spot.
The Spurs and Lakers named as potential landing spots for Chris Paul
Even though both are polar opposites in where they find themselves in their respective builds, Paul would make sense for both sides. For the Spurs, they're likely going to be looking for a primary playmaking to place next to the developing Victor Wembanyama and Paul would make logical sense. Whether or not Paul would be a better option than a younger star is a real conversation to have. But San Antonio could still add both.
Paul could join as a mentor for whatever young piece San Antonio is able to add, whether that's via trade or the NBA Draft.
At the same time, Paul would also make sense for the Lakers. Los Angeles is entering the offseason in search of another primary playmaker and if they aren't able to land one of the marquee names via trade, Paul could be somewhat of a stopgap for the team this upcoming season.
Paul shouldn't be the Lakers' primary target this offseason but if Los Angeles is able to add Paul in addition to another difference-making wing or big, then it could be considered as a successful summer for the team. Whether or not the Lakers would be able to accomplish that remains to be seen. But, at least for now, it's not that outlandish of a scenario.
Paul seems set on continuing his NBA career for at least one season and if he and the Warriors do end up parting ways, it seems that he could have options.