NBA Rumors: 20 Big name players that will dominate the 2025 free agency period
Aaron Gordon, player option
As the Denver Nuggets have taken a big step forward in their progression as a franchise in the Western Conference, it’s easy to say that one of the most important players that has emerged for the team over the past couple of seasons is Aaron Gordon. Even though he’s not the first player you think of when discussing the Nuggets' recent success, especially en route to winning an NBA Championship a couple of seasons ago, Gordon is certainly a player that Denver will want to keep around moving forward.
If the Nuggets believe that they will continue to have an open championship window over the next few seasons, it would make sense for Gordon to continue to be a big part of their build. However, with the lure of free agency, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see Gordon test his open market.
Gordon has not genuinely tested (unrestricted) free agency at all in his career. He could have the first shot to handpick his next landing spot if he wants.