NBA Rumors: 20 Big name players that will dominate the 2025 free agency period
Jonathan Kuminga, restricted free agent
Over the past few months, Jonathan Kuminga has emerged as one of the bigger names across the league - a big part of that is due to the fact that the Golden State Warriors have refused to include him in trade offers. However, aside from that narrative, Kuminga has become an emerging star in the league. Whether he'll be able to make that final jump to stardom remains to be seen, but he might be in the perfect position to get there with the Golden State Warriors. And if Golden State is going to reemerge as a championship contender next season, it will likely involve Kuminga making that strong jump.
The difficult part of it all is that the Warriors may have to make a decision on his future before they see him at his final form this season. Because of that, there's at least a shot that he makes it to the restricted free-agent market.
As the Warriors weigh their next moves as a franchise, it's almost impossible to predict what Kuminga's future will be with the team. I'd lean toward Kuminga and the Warriors agreeing to an extension before the October deadline, but I'm not all too confident either.