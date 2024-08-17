NBA Rumors: 20 Big name players that will dominate the 2025 free agency period
Fred VanVleet, team option
Since departing the Toronto Raptors for the Houston Rockets, Fred VanVleet has become somewhat of a forgotten star. And as the Rockets prepare to make some big decisions regarding their future, you can't help but wonder what may lie ahead for VanVleet. Built for a win-now team, the Rockets haven't been able to continue to add to their core. After making the bold moves for VanVleet and Dillon Brooks last summer, the Rockets decided to stand pat this summer. In what might end up being one of the odd decisions of the offseason, the Rockets must decide what to do with VanVleet after this season.
On a team option, there's a very good chance the Rockets end up pivoting in a different direction in an attempt to retool their roster. For now, I don't think it would be surprising either way. On one hand, the Rockets may want to keep VanVleet around if they foresee a big move on the horizon.
However, if that doesn't appear to be the case, the Rockets could also find value in opening up more cap space to explore another big free-agency signing next offseason.