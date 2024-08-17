NBA Rumors: 20 Big name players that will dominate the 2025 free agency period
Jalen Johnson, restricted free agent
As a rising star for the Atlanta Hawks, it would be surprising to see Jalen Johnson hit the restricted free-agent market next summer. But because of the continued uncertainty that revolves around the future of the Atlanta Hawks and the addition of Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, there is a small chance that the Hawks may not be completely bought in on the idea of paying Johnson the contract that he's likely going to demand on the open market. If the Hawks are hesitant to pay him the money he's likely earned, there are plenty of teams that would be in line to do so.
In his third season with the Hawks, Johnson broke out as a valuable two-way player. Coming off a season in which he averaged 16 points, nine rebounds, and four assists per game on 51 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3-point range, there's hope that he hasn't even hit the ceiling of his potential.
Because of that, the Hawks should be willing to give Johnson exactly what he's going to demand in free agency.