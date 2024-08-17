NBA Rumors: 20 Big name players that will dominate the 2025 free agency period
Alex Caruso, unrestricted free agent
Having being acquired by the Oklahoma City Thunder at the start of the offseason, in exchange of Josh Giddey, it would be somewhat surprising if Alex Caruso didn't agree to a contract extension soon. I can't envision the Thunder made this trade as a rental move. Assuming they can agree on a number, Caruso and OKC should get a contract extension done sooner rather than later. However, if the Thunder decide to wait out the season before they agree to a deal, it could certainly add an interesting twist to next summer's free agency class.
Caruso may not be considered a "big name" right now, but there's reason to believe he could drive a strong market next summer. Caruso is one of the most underrated two-way players in the league and over the past two seasons, he's made some strong strides in his offensive game.
If he continues on this trend, Caruso could become one of the most valuable supporting pieces on the Thunder's roster - especially considering the experience that he will bring with him. If the Thunder don't pay him, I'm sure there will be several teams willing to do so next summer.