NBA Rumors: 20 Big name players that will dominate the 2025 free agency period
Naz Reid, player option
When the summer of 2025 rolls around, Naz Reid could be in for a huge payday. Considering the Minnesota Timberwolves will have to make big decisions on both Rudy Gobert and Reid, it could make for an interesting summer for them. If Reid can take another step in his development and if he proves to be as strong of a force as he's been each of the past two seasons for the Wolves, there's no question that he's going to receive starter offers with starter money in free agency.
Whether that type of offer will come from the Wolves or not remains to be seen, but he is on paper to be arguably the top center on the free-agent market next summer. I suppose the big question for Reid revolves around whether he can be a full-time center. He hasn't played that role so far in his career and if he's going to command big money on the open market, he'll have to prove he can embrace such expectations.
At least on paper, Reid is on track to be one of the most sought-after free agents next summer.