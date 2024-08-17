NBA Rumors: 20 Big name players that will dominate the 2025 free agency period
Josh Giddey, restricted free agent
There is a chance that Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls agree to an extension before he hits the restricted free-agency market. When the Bulls traded Alex Caruso for Giddey to start the offseason, I'd imagine it was with the idea or intention of signing him a long-term extension at some point. The Bulls could wait to see how his restricted market develops for him next summer or they could prove their faith in him by offering him an extension sooner. Either way, it would be surprising for the Bulls to not make a strong effort to keep him around.
That is, of course, if they do believe he can be a long-term foundational piece for the team. There is another scenario in which he leaves much to be desired during this season for Chicago and the Bulls elect to allow him to test restricted free agency. If that were to happen, it could open up an intriguing opportunity for the rest of the league.
The Bulls have to be considered as the favorite sign Giddey to an extension at some point in the next few months. However, if that doesn't happen, Giddey could emerge as one of the most sought-after players in next summer's free-agency period.