NBA Rumors: 20 Big name players that will dominate the 2025 free agency period
Khirs Middleton, player option
Khris Middleton is certainly a name to keep an eye on heading into the 2025 NBA offseason. As a big-name player who could play a big role in free agency next summer, especially with the uncertainty that revolves around the future of the Milwaukee Bucks, it will be interesting to see what Middleton intends to do with his player option. He'll be 34 years old and if he remains healthy this season, he will be in line for perhaps one last big payday. With no guarantee that he'll get it from the Bucks, it wouldn't be surprising to see Middleton test the open market.
Still a highly productive player at this point in his career, his market will truly come down to health. If he can remain healthy this season and prove that he can get back to being a durable and reliable player, there's a chance he will emerge as a top free agent next summer. However, if he struggles with injuries again this season, it could limit his market.
Make no mistake, there's absolutely a scenario in which Middleton emerges as a top target for a contending team looking for a final piece in free agency next summer.