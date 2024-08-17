NBA Rumors: 20 Big name players that will dominate the 2025 free agency period
Alperen Sengun, restricted free agent
The Houston Rockets will have several big decisions to make over the course of the next 12 months. However, one of the bigger ones revolves around the future of Alperen Sengun. On the surface, it may seem like a simple decision here. However, because of the uncertainty of how the Rockets want to proceed forward, there's no guarantee that it's a simple extension for Sengun - especially if he's going to command big money in free agency, which he will.
Houston has to decide whether Sengun is a player worth building around or not. Is he a foundational piece for the team? And to make matters worse, is he considered a package deal with one of the team's other important young players, Jalen Green?
The tricky part here is that an extension for Sengun and/or Green immediately removes them from being included in any deals for the foreseeable future. If the Rockets are eyeing a big move in the future, that would be a huge hurdle for them to have to clear without the ability to move Green or Sengun.