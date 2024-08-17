NBA Rumors: 20 Big name players that will dominate the 2025 free agency period
LeBron James, player option
LeBron James has the opportunity to hit the open market once again next summer if he wants. However, because Bronny is with the Los Angeles Lakers, I find it hard to believe that LeBron would want to leave. But we've seen stranger things happen in the NBA before. If LeBron does believe there's a better place for him to win one more NBA Championship, perhaps it's not that outlandish of an idea to see LeBron in a different jersey to end his career. I wouldn't say that it is likely, but it's also not out of the realm of possibility - especially with the way LeBron has not shied away from change in the past.
Even though LeBron could theoretically have the opportunity to test free agency, I do believe there's a better chance that if he does change teams, it will come via trade. At this stage of his career, that seems like it makes the most sense.
At the end of the day, though, I would still be extremely surprised if he ended up leaving the Lakers via free agency or trade.