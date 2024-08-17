NBA Rumors: 20 Big name players that will dominate the 2025 free agency period
Julius Randle, player option
The New York Knicks are largely expected to play a big role in deciding which team will come out of the Eastern Conference heading into this season. A big part of that is the addition of Mikal Bridges. At the same time, another big part of that is how talented this team can be at full health. The return of Julius Randle is part of that. However, beyond this season, there is much that remains uncertain about Randle's future with the Knicks. He is essentially entering the final year of his current deal and could opt out to test free agency next summer.
And unless the Knicks and Randle can strike an extension soon, it does appear as if that's the path the two sides are about to take. It would be interesting to see the level of the market that Randle demands in free agency and how much the Knicks value him.
With how New York's cap sheet has dramatically changed in the last year, it wouldn't be that shocking to see Randle in a different jersey at this time next year.