NBA Rumors: 20 Big name players that will dominate the 2025 free agency period
Rudy Gobert, player option
The Minnesota Timberwolves were the sensation of last season as they made the big run to the Western Conference Finals, beating the defending champion Denver Nuggets en route. The big question for the team is whether they have enough to make the championship leap. While that will certainly be answered this season, you can't help but wonder how Rudy Gobert factors in the team's long-term future. With the opportunity to opt out of the final year of his contract, Gobert could emerge as one of the premier big men to hit the free-agency market next summer.
But there are a couple of questions here. Do the Wolves see a long-term future with Gobert on the roster? Will building around Anthony Edwards prevent them from re-signing him to a huge deal next summer? Does Gobert want to remain in Minnesota?
All of these questions are downright impossible to answer now, but I'd imagine that over the next few months, we're going to get clearer answers on many of these fronts.