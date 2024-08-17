NBA Rumors: 20 Big name players that will dominate the 2025 free agency period
Jimmy Butler, player option
After Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat could not agree to a contract extension, it’s looking more and more likely that Jimmy is going to hit the open free-agency market next offseason. Unless something drastically changes between now and next summer, Jimmy will likely be looking for one more big payday before the twilight of his career. Whether Jimmy will end up getting that payday or not remains to be seen. However, from all indications, it does seem like he is prepared to hit the free agent market one more time.
And as the Heat consider the possibility of having to retool their roster around Bam Adebayo in the not-so-distant future, you can’t help but wonder if perhaps there’s at least some part of the franchise that is ready to move on from Jimmy.
If that does end up being the case and the Heat has another disappointing year, Jimmy could end up being one of the headliners of next year‘s free agency period. If he does hit the open market, anything can happen at that point.