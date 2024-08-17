NBA Rumors: 20 Big name players that will dominate the 2025 free agency period
Myles Turner, unrestricted free agent
The Indiana Pacers have quickly developed as one of the emerging teams in the Eastern Conference. Even though many may not be ready to put them in the same conversation as the New York Knicks or Philadelphia 76ers as potential threats to the Boston Celtics, it’s hard to argue that the Pacers are not going to play at least some sort of factor in the conference this season - especially considering they are coming off a run to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Quite frankly, it would be foolish not to Include the Pacers as one of the teams that could potentially make some noise in the East season. However, one of the bigger decisions that the team will have to make revolves around the future of Myles Turner. As a player who could hit unrestricted free agency after the season, there’s no guarantee he'll be back with the team.
If he does end up hitting the open market, there’s no question that he could be one of the most sought-after big men in free agency next year. As a strong two-way force, teams should not sleep on Turner as he eyes a crossroads in his career.