NBA Rumors: 3 Biggest threats to pry Paul George away from LA Clippers this offseason
Which teams could seemingly pry Paul George away from the LA Clippers this offseason?
Indiana Pacers
After a hot first half of the season from the Indiana Pacers, they've certainly tailed off of late. However, as the team heads into the offseason, they're expected to be increasingly aggressive as they search for more All-Star-level pieces to place next to Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. On paper, pursuing Paul George does make sense for the Pacers. He'd be a natural fit next to Haliburton and Siakam and a bit of a homecoming would be quite the story as well.
The Pacers are a young rising team that would very much benefit from a veteran All-Star player. As the Pacers continue to emerge in the Eastern Conference, the addition of PG could be viewed as a huge step forward for the team heading into next season. As they've struggled a bit down the stretch, it's become clear that they are one splash addition away from perhaps emerging as a real championship threat in the East.
If PG is ready for a different type of challenge at this point in his career, signing with a team like the Pacers could make sense. That said, because the Pacers are still an unproven team, this is also the type of move that would certainly come with its risks.