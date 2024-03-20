NBA Rumors: 3 Biggest threats to pry Paul George away from LA Clippers this offseason
Which teams could seemingly pry Paul George away from the LA Clippers this offseason?
New York Knicks
Heading into the offseason, the New York Knicks are going to be a real threat to land any big name that ends up hitting the open market, whether that is via trade or free agency. The big question is whether the Knicks feel as if Paul George would be a good fit alongside OG Anunoby in the frontcourt. Playing somewhat the same position, that could be a fair debate. However, talent always tends to be worth the gamble in the NBA.
If PG is interested in playing for the Knicks and possibly being a final piece of their championship puzzle, New York has the pieces and assets to make it happen. And if PG is indeed ready to make a splash as he approaches the twilight of his career, signing with the Knicks this offseason would certainly be categorized as just that.
To say the least, Paul George is expected to have plenty of options this offseason. The big question is, will PG explore any of those non-LA options? That could be one of the driving storylines this summer in the NBA.