NBA Rumors: 3 Offseason moves Los Angeles Lakers will greatly regret not making
Closing the deal on Klay Thompson
When NBA Free Agency officially opened, it was reported that Klay Thompson was seriously considering signing with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. In the end, Klay ended up inking with the Mavs. According to a recent report, one of the big reasons why Klay ended up choosing the Mavs over the Lakers revolved around the latter not being willing to guarantee him a starting spot. Dallas did. While it's unclear if that's what Klay's decision came down to, it certainly helped push him in that direction.
Even at this late stage of his career, Klay would've provided some great value for the Lakers. He's still one of the best 3-point shooters in the game and would've fit almost perfectly next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As a third or fourth option on this team, Klay would've been a huge boost toward this team's title chances heading into this season.
Instead, Klay signing with the Mavs could end up being one of the bigger "what ifs" in recent Lakers history.