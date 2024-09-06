NBA Rumors: 3 Offseason moves Los Angeles Lakers will greatly regret not making
Not pursuing for Dejounte Murray or Trae Young
Dating back to last year's NBA Trade Deadline, it was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were interested in Dejounte Murray. In fact, there was one point in which it appeared as if a Murray trade to the Lakers was a foregone conclusion. In the end, the Lakers didn't strongly pursue a deal for Murray this summer. Nor for Trae Young, who seemingly was available on a discount. Instead, Murray was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans for a pretty fair price.
With the inaction by the Lakers that followed Murray being traded to the Pelicans, I can't help but feel as if Los Angeles may have greatly dropped the ball. An All-Star guard was available for a fair price on the trade block and the Lakers missed their opportunity. Maybe the Lakers have their eye on a bigger move, but there's a good chance there isn't a better target that will become available between now and the trade deadline.
If the trade deadline comes and goes and the Lakers don't improve significantly and the team finds itself on pace for another early playoff exit, this front office is going to be kicking themselves for not making the move for Murray, or Young for that matter.