NBA Rumors: 3 Teams LeBron James may genuinely test free agency for this offseason
LeBron James has a big decision to make regarding his player option in the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, thanks to his agent Rich Paul, we may already have the answer to his decision, even though it hasn't been officially processed. While jumping on a segment of a TNT NBA playoff watch party, Paul "slipped up" and said that LeBron was a "free agent."
Many believe this was an accident by Paul. It makes you think, though. Was this a mistake or perhaps this "slip up" was by design. Either way, it will throw an interesting wrench into the offseason for the Lakers. Despite the comments, even if LeBron opts out of the final year of his contract, the overwhelming belief is that he's going to re-sign with the Lakers.
Why LeBron James would leave the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency
For as unlikely as it may be for LeBron to leave Los Angeles in free agency, he will have options this offseason if he wants to explore them. If he were to leave the Lakers, it would likely be for a situation that is tailor-made for him. As we inch closer and closer to the start of the offseason, we explore three situations (or teams) that may make LeBron genuinely consider testing free agency this offseason.
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are a natural team to keep an eye on. If LeBron is nearing the end of his NBA career, the Cavs could be considered a potential landing spot. Finishing his career where it all started while also competing for a championship would be quite the story.
Interestingly enough, the Cavs could be considered a LeBron James away from breaking through in the Eastern Conference. A package centered around Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen could be enticing enough for the Lakers to consider sending LeBron (and another piece) over via sign and trade.