NBA Rumors: 4 Contenders expected to try to pry Klay Thompson away from Warriors
The market for Klay Thompson this summer in free agency is expected to be robust.
NBA Rumors: There's expected to be a strong market for Klay Thompson when he enters free agency this summer. Can any team pry him away from the Golden State Warriors?
At the center of the Golden State Warriors' struggles this season has been Klay Thompson. This is not to say that he's the sole purpose for the Warriors underperforming this season but he's certainly been a bit part of the team's inconsistencies. Despite that, the overwhelming expectation is that Klay is going to head into free agency with a strong market this summer.
Even though he's struggled this season with consistent efforts on a night-to-night basis, Klay, in a "down" season, is averaging 17 points and four rebounds on 37 percent shooting from 3-point range. In one of his worst seasons, that's still some good production for a starting two-guard.
At 34 years old, Klay will be looking to ink one more big contract before he enters the twilight of his career. One of the bigger questions heading into the offseason is, will Klay sign that one last big contract with the Warriors, or will it be with another team?
It's a fair question to ask, especially considering the recent reports seem to indicate that there's going to be a robust market for the All-Star shooting guard. In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, The Athletic's Shams Charania noted that mutliple contending teams could target Klay this summer, including the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Miami Heat, and Orlando Magic.
Is this the summer where the Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson part ways?
There has been speculation all season long if this is going to be Thompson's final season in a Warriors uniform. And while he wasn't traded or shopped at the NBA Trade Deadline, there seems to be a growing chance that this could end up being his final season in Golden State.
For one, the Warriors are struggling and it may be in their best interest for some change. And secondly, if Klay is seeking that one last big payday, it may not come from the Warriors - especially considering how locked up their finances are at the moment.
Even through the struggles, I have a hard time envisioning Thompson leaving the Warriors in free agency. But, at this point, all bets are off. Even though I don't believe it's a likely scenario, it also can't be fully counted out just yet.