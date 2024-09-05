NBA Rumors: 4 Head coaches on the hot seat and coaching for their jobs in 2024-25
Mike Brown, Sacramento Kings
For many reasons, the Sacramento Kings are an interesting team to watch heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. One of those reasons centers around what will happen with head coach Mike Brown moving forward. Even though he's helped bring the Kings back to relevance in the Western Conference, the team did take a bit of a step back this past season. If that does happen once again this year, there's probably a good chance the Kings will be looking to make a change - fair or not, many times that usually begins with firing a head coach.
Brown has done a great job in finding a second wind of his career with the Kings over the past two seasons. That said, I'm afraid that if this team doesn't take another step forward and if they fail to make the NBA Playoffs for a second straight season, he's going to be on the chopping block.
The good news is that if that does happen, it shouldn't take long for Brown to get another opportunity in this league. He's proven his worth, if nothing else, with the Kings of late.