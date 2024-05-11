NBA Rumors: 4 Perfect fits that could steal Jonas Valanciunas from Pelicans in free agency
NBA Rumors: Exploring four perfect fits that could steal Jonas Valanciunas away from the New Orleans Pelicans in free agency.
Heading into the official start of the NBA offseason and specifically free agency, there is a growing list of veterans that could be on the move. While this may not be a historical free agency class, there will certainly be several impactful veterans ready to swap jerseys this summer. The question is, will they find the right landing spot to warrant such a move? Among many of those candidates is Jonas Valanciunas, a veteran defensive anchor who is reportedly eyeing a move away from the New Orleans Pelicans this summer.
Even though Valanciunas may not be a huge name across the league, he's certainly still a difference-maker at this point in his career. As he prepares to test the free agency market this offseason, let's explore four teams that could be ideal fits for the veteran big man.
Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies could emerge as a natural fit for Jonas Valanciunas. Considering that they just moved on from Steven Adams this past year, the Grizzlies are going to be on the search for another center that could work as a defensive anchor. The Grizzlies are likely going to be on the path toward retooling their roster this summer and finding a new starting center could be high on their to-do list.
Valanciunas could work as a potential replacement for Adams if the money makes sense for both sides. The Grizzlies could take a center with their first-round pick and then add Valanciunas to work as the starter until the younger option is ready.