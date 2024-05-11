NBA Rumors: 4 Perfect fits that could steal Jonas Valanciunas from Pelicans in free agency
New York Knicks
As the New York Knicks continue to experience playoff success that they have not sustained in nearly three decades, this is a team that will be heading into the offseason with the priority of finding the final pieces of their championship puzzle. As they embark on that path, one area of concern that could rise for this team this summer is at the center position. Even though they seem solid on that front, Mitchell Robinson's injury history and Isaiah Hartenstein's upcoming free agency could throw in red should all of that.
There's a very real chance that Hartenstein has played his way out of New York based on the big-money offers he's likely going to receive on the open market. If the Knicks can't afford Hartenstein in free agency, they could very much be in the market for a new starting center. That's where a veteran like Jonas Valanciunas could make a ton of sense.
Even if Valanciunas just emerges as a stopgap for the team, he could provide plenty of value for the Knicks.