NBA Rumors: 4 Perfect fits that could steal Jonas Valanciunas from Pelicans in free agency
Los Angeles Lakers
And finally, you can't count out the Los Angeles Lakers. This is another team that is likely going to be on the path toward a retooling of their roster this summer. While their No. 1 priority heading into the offseason is likely to find an All-Star player that could be inserted next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, you'd have to imagine that finding a defensive-minded center could also be a priority for the team.
It'll be interesting to see if Jonas Valanciunas has the vast market that some believe he can have, but if there isn't a robust demand for him on the open market, that's how a team like the Lakers could make some sense.
Throughout the course of his career, there's an argument to be made that Anthony Davis has played some of his best basketball when he's been next to a natural center. If the Lakers want to at least explore that possibility, Valanciunas does theoretically make some sense next to AD.