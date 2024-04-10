NBA Rumors: 4 Teams that could steal D'Angelo Russell from Lakers in Free Agency
D'Angelo Russell could emerge as one of the most sought after free agents this offseason.
Orlando Magic
Even though the start of the NBA offseason is still more than two months away, the Orlando Magic have already been linked to D'Angelo Russell. The Magic are a young team that could be a scoring guard away from taking another step forward in the Eastern Conference. Klay Thompson and Russell are two potential free agents that make sense for Orlando heading into the summer. And with plenty of money to throw in their direction, the Magic is going to be a threat for any top free agent this offseason.
With as much uncertainty as the Magic have in their backcourt, there's a reason to believe that if you add Russell to this already talented young roster, they could be a real problem in the East next season and perhaps even finish as a potential top 3 seed (if their young players continue to make developmental strides in their game).
The big question is whether the Magic would want to throw big money in the direction of Russell as it could be viewed as the team's "big move" of the offseason. Are the Magic willing to make that type of gamble?