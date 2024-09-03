NBA Rumors: 5 Biggest threats to prying Jimmy Butler away from Miami Heat in 2025
NBA Rumors: Exploring the five biggest threats to prying Jimmy Butler away from the Miami Heat in 2025.
Once it became apparent that the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler weren't able or refused to agree to a contract extension, it became clear that there is a very good chance that the 2024-25 NBA season could end up being their last together. While plenty can change over the course of a season, it does seem as if Jimmy is preparing to test free agency next summer - even if it is to push the Heat toward the point of paying him the money he believes he deserves.
If Jimmy does genuinely weigh the possibility of leaving the Heat in free agency, there could be plenty of viable options for the veteran All-Star forward. Let's explore five of the biggest threats that could emerge for Jimmy.
5 Teams who could be a threat to sign Jimmy Butler away from the Miami Heat
Brooklyn Nets
Because it's already been reported that the Brooklyn Nets could emerge as a potential landing spot for Jimmy in free agency next summer, we have to include them on this list. The Nets are going to enter next offseason with plenty of cap space and could have a desire to make a big splash after what is likely going to be a "down" year.
To be perfectly honest, I'm not sure pursuing a move for Jimmy would be in the best interest of the Nets, but it could be a way for them to add more intrigue to what will likely be the early stages of a rebuild. You never know what next year can hold, but the Nets will have the potential to be big players next offseason.