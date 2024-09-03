NBA Rumors: 5 Biggest threats to prying Jimmy Butler away from Miami Heat in 2025
Houston Rockets
If Jimmy Butler did want to end his career with some familiarity, I wouldn't count out the Houston Rockets. He is from Houston and played high school basketball in the area. Even though he went to college at Marquette, it would be quite a storybook ending for Jimmy to close the final few years of his NBA career where his basketball career started. Considering that heading into next offseason the Rockets could be ready to make a splash move as well, and it makes even more sense as to why Houston could be in play for Jimmy.
The Rockets will have cap space - especially with the big decision they have to make on Fred VanVleet - and could even work a sign-and-trade with the amount of young talent they have on their roster. I'm not sure if Jimmy on the Rockets moves the needle much for the franchise, but it's the type of move that could be at their disposal next summer.
Houston is certainly a name to keep an eye on as the early market for Jimmy begins to develop in the coming months.