Sir Charles in Charge
NBA Rumors: 5 Biggest threats to prying Jimmy Butler away from Miami Heat in 2025

If Jimmy Butler does leave the Miami Heat next summer, where could he go?

By Michael Saenz

Los Angeles Lakers

When it comes to a veteran star player who could hit the open market, you can't count out a team like the Los Angeles Lakers - especially if they fail to make a splash move at some point before the NBA Trade Deadline. There's a chance the Lakers could still be in the market for a player who could help put the team in a position to compete for a title in 2025-26. In that case, Jimmy could be viewed as a potential option. He fits the timeline next to LeBron James and if they could get him in free agency, or via sign-and-trade, he could make even more sense for a franchise that has been hesitant to give up trade assets.

I'm not sure how great of a basketball fit Jimmy would be next to LeBron and Anthony Davis but it would be foolish for a veteran team like the Lakers to not consider such a move if it became available to them.

Jimmy is likely going to want one more big payday next summer but if he'd be willing to take slightly less for a good shot at a championship, I can't help but wonder if he'd be open to doing so while teaming up with LeBron and AD.

