NBA Rumors: 5 Biggest threats to prying Jimmy Butler away from Miami Heat in 2025
Los Angeles Lakers
When it comes to a veteran star player who could hit the open market, you can't count out a team like the Los Angeles Lakers - especially if they fail to make a splash move at some point before the NBA Trade Deadline. There's a chance the Lakers could still be in the market for a player who could help put the team in a position to compete for a title in 2025-26. In that case, Jimmy could be viewed as a potential option. He fits the timeline next to LeBron James and if they could get him in free agency, or via sign-and-trade, he could make even more sense for a franchise that has been hesitant to give up trade assets.
I'm not sure how great of a basketball fit Jimmy would be next to LeBron and Anthony Davis but it would be foolish for a veteran team like the Lakers to not consider such a move if it became available to them.
Jimmy is likely going to want one more big payday next summer but if he'd be willing to take slightly less for a good shot at a championship, I can't help but wonder if he'd be open to doing so while teaming up with LeBron and AD.