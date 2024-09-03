NBA Rumors: 5 Biggest threats to prying Jimmy Butler away from Miami Heat in 2025
Golden State Warriors
And finally, the Golden State Warriors have to be on this list. Earlier this offseason, there were whispers that the Warriors could be interested in Jimmy. I can't help but wonder if that will continue to be the case when Jimmy has the opportunity to test free agency next summer. Golden State isn't likely to have much money to spend on the open market but the team could work a sign-and-trade that includes one of their bigger contracts - perhaps even Andrew Wiggins if he's still on the roster at that point.
At least on paper, there's reason to believe that Jimmy would work in Golden State. They're one of the few teams that have more than enough shooting where Jimmy's shortcomings in that department wouldn't hurt much and they already have another established star in Steph Curry.
If Jimmy does move on from the Heat and does end up strongly considering a contender, the Warriors would be a landing spot that does make a ton of sense.