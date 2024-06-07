NBA Rumors: 5 Non-star trade targets who could transform Lakers into contenders
Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz
If the Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a potential two-for-one special heading into the NBA offseason, they could look to the Utah Jazz. If the Lakers are looking to completely revamp their backcourt, targeting Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton from the Jazz could be a good way to do so. Sexton looked pretty strong down the stretch in Utah and Clarkson would give Los Angeles another offensive option for the team off the bench. There's a chance we still haven't seen the best of Sexton and Clarkson is at the point of his career where what you see is what you get. There are no surprises with him.
The Lakers could completely change the look of their backcourt with this move and as an added incentive, this trade wouldn't break the bank for the team either. Depending on what the Lakers will be looking for in a non-star trade this offseason, the Jazz could give Los Angeles exactly what they need with Clarkson and Sexton.
You'd have to think that the most difficult part of making this deal happen revolves around selling the Jazz on pivoting toward a retooling of their roster.