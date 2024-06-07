NBA Rumors: 5 Non-star trade targets who could transform Lakers into contenders
Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
In the event that Donovan Mitchell does end up re-signing his long-term extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers, there seems to be a non-zero chance that the Cavs end up exploring the trade market for Darius Garland. As the team looks to pivot toward a build that complements Mitchell better, Garland could be a player used in those efforts. If Garland does become available this offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers could pivot away from their All-Star pursuits to target the young point guard.
Garland may not be an All-Star player at this point in his career but could seemingly grow into such a role in the near future. The Lakers could pursue Garland in hopes that playing next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis would help him get to that point.
The only concern the Lakers could have in potentially pursuing a deal for Garland is whether or not he's at a point in his career where he's ready for such a role. Can he become a missing piece for the Lakers and will he be able to lead this franchise to greater heights alongside LeBron and AD?