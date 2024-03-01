NBA Rumors: 5 Talented young stars that need change of scenery to reach their ceiling
There are several young talented NBA stars around the league that may need a change of scenery to reach their high-end potential.
Dyson Daniels, New Orleans Pelicans
Dyson Daniels is, at least in my opinion, one of those talented young players who should be at a further point in his development than he currently is. But without a huge role, barely playing 20 minutes per game this season, it could be difficult for a young player to find his footing while also continuing to develop into a star.
In his second year in the league, Daniels has continued to show some signs of encouragement but has yet to have that breakout moment. And I can't help but wonder if that has something to do with the fact that he simply hasn't been given enough of an opportunity to prove his worth and potential. Heading into the offseason, the Pelicans may have to consider making a move away from Daniels as they look to build around Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.
And there's a very real chance that Daniels would very much benefit from a change of scenery. The question is, are the Pelicans ready to "give up" on Daniels as a prospect? That's one of the big questions for the franchise heading into the offseason.