NBA Rumors: 5 Talented young stars that need change of scenery to reach their ceiling
There are several young talented NBA stars around the league that may need a change of scenery to reach their high-end potential.
Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks
Heading into the 2020 NBA Draft, Onyeka Okongwu was being compared by some experts to Bam Adebayo. Fair or not, those comparisons highlighted just how talented and versatile his game was as he made the transition to the NBA. However, through his first few years with the Atlanta Hawks, Okongwu has been somewhat of a disappointment. At the very least, his development has been underwhelming for the team.
Through four years of his career, Okongwu is still not a full-time starter and while he's putting up some solid numbers, something just doesn't feel just right. It's as if Okongwu hasn't been put in the best situation to be successful. Heading into the offseason, I can't help but wonder if a change of scenery may not be exactly what Okongwu needs in order to take the next big step in his development.
As the Hawks prepare for what could be remembered as a future-defining offseason, they'll have to decide if Okongwu is considered a big part of their future. The Hawks need to feature him more and give him more opportuinties to succeed or seriously think about parting ways with him so he can truly find his footing in the NBA.