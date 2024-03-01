NBA Rumors: 5 Talented young stars that need change of scenery to reach their ceiling
There are several young talented NBA stars around the league that may need a change of scenery to reach their high-end potential.
Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
If there's one thing that we've learned from the Indiana Pacers this season, it's that they're a team that is ready to pivot toward more of a win-now roster. We saw that in the move for Pascal Siakam just before the NBA Trade Deadline. My concern is that the Pacers are going to be equally aggressive to make another splash move during the offseason and it could leave a young, developing player such as Bennedict Mathurin in somewhat of an awkward spot.
Even after the Pacers traded Buddy Hield at the deadline, Mathurin is still not a full-time starter for the team. And there's a scenario in which that continues to be the case if the Pacers add another difference-making wing or guard during the offseason. At that point, Mathurin's development could be stunted by the team. And that's not a bad thing. If the Pacers are looking for more of a win-now roster, that's perfectly fine.
But, theoretically, it could limit Mathurin from reaching his full potential with the team. From a statistics standpoint, Mathurin has taken a bit of a step back this season. It's tough to see but not all that surprising considering how much of a logjam on the wing the Pacers began the season with. However, this offseason, the Pacers may have to decide whether they want to make an upgrade to their roster or allow Mathurin to develop into that potential third star the franchise feels they need.
There's a very real scenario in which Mathurin needs a change of scenery in order to fully reach his long-term potential.