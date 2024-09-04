NBA Rumors: 5 Teams that will immediately regret not trading for Trae Young
Orlando Magic
One of the bigger splashes of the NBA offseason revolved around the Orlando Magic signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope away from the Denver Nuggets in free agency. At least on paper, this appears to be a smart signing. KCP should help fill a lot of the holes that the Magic has at the shooting guard position. However, even after the move for KCP, there's a good chance the Magic are going to continue to have big questions at the point guard position. Unless Jalen Suggs is able to make huge strides as a playmaker this season, the Magic are going to miss that element in their lineup.
I can't help but think how well of a fit Trae Young would've been for the Magic. As one of the best playmakers in the league, Young would've been an excellent answer to the team's offensive woes in the backcourt.
The Magic could get to a point this season in which they clearly remain a tier below some of the elite teams in the Eastern Conference. You can't help but wonder if a move for Young would've helped Orlando close the gap a bit more.