NBA Rumors: 5 Teams that will immediately regret not trading for Trae Young
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat were one of the teams that entered the offseason with a clear objective of having to reshuffle their core. But because of the lack of financial flexibility, the Heat decided against that. Instead, the Heat will essentially be running it back this season. Even though there is a scenario in which the Heat reemerge as a threat in the Eastern Conference this season, almost everything has to play out perfectly for that to happen. I find it hard to believe that's going to happen in favor of Miami this year.
There's a very good chance that the Heat could reach the midway point of the season with a very underwhelming record. At that point, this front office could wish they had decided to make the low-risk move for Trae Young. Even though Young is not a perfect player, there's no question he would've drastically raised the ceiling for this team.
Miami has been delaying the inevitable. Eventually, big changes are coming to this roster. It would've been ideal for the start of that to happen this past offseason, especially considering Young was sitting on the trade block without much of a market.