NBA Rumors: 5 Teams that will immediately regret not trading for Trae Young
Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have expressed interest in more than a few players on the trade block. From all indications, Trae Young was not one of their targets. However, I can't help but feel as if that will end up being a big mistake in the long run. The Lakers are essentially returning the same roster from last season, one that lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. It's hard to imagine how the Lakers are going to be improved this season without another trade. At least with the addition of Young, the Lakers would've added a bit more intrigue heading into the start of the season.
Not to mention that Young is one of the most dynamic offensive players who would've taken a ton of pressure on that end of the floor off of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Sure, there would've been defensive concerns, but is he that far off from what D'Angelo Russell is on that end of the floor?
If Young does end up bouncing back in a big way this year, which should be the expectation, there are going to be plenty of teams kicking themselves for not taking advantage of his low trade value from this past offseason.