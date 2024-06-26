NBA Rumors: 6 Headline-worthy storylines to monitor on night 1 of the 2024 NBA Draft
How far will Nikola Topic fall?
After it was reported that Nikola Topic, a projected top 10 pick, was diagnosed with a partially torn ACL, many assumed that he was a natural candidate to fall down the board on NBA Draft night. Because of the uncertainty that revolves around his availability heading into his rookie season, it's only natural for teams to be bullish on selecting him with a top-10 pick. The question is, how far will Topic fall if that does end up happening? Before his injury, most mocks had Topic being taken in the 3-10 range. If the injury is going to spook teams away, how far will Topic drop?
Will Topic fall out of the lottery entirely? If so, what team will be willing to take the chance to select him in the first round? Will there be some additional information released about his medicals that change his draft position before the NBA Draft begins? There are many unanswered questions that could have a huge impact on where Topic ends up being drafted.
Heading into night one of the NBA Draft, Topic could be one of the bigger early storylines. Of course, that's until he finally gets drafted.