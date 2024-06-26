NBA Rumors: 6 Headline-worthy storylines to monitor on night 1 of the 2024 NBA Draft
Will the Houston Rockets make a trade?
It's been widely reported over the last couple of weeks that the Houston Rockets are looking to package their No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft in an attempt to upgrade their roster to win now. It could prove to be difficult for the Rockets to find the right trade target and they're running out of time, but if it's going to happen it's likely going to on NBA Draft night. One of the bigger storylines heading into the first night of the NBA Draft will revolve around whether the Rockets will trade out of that No. 3 spot or not.
A few names that have been on the Rockets' trade radar of late are Mikal Bridges, Jimmy Butler, Paul George, and other big names. I can't imagine any of those players being moved this early in the offseason and that's one of the biggest reasons why I don't believe the Rockets are going to make a move on NBA Draft night.
However, if the Rockets were to make a move on NBA Draft night, it would certainly send shockwaves across the league. It's certainly something to keep a close eye on.